Two interior Alaska men were indicted on multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Erik Holloway, 51, of Fairbanks is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography. Eric Hudson, 44, of Ester, is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. A Fairbanks grand jury indicted both last week.
The arrests were the result of Operation Northern Exposure, a multi-agency effort targeting child pornography crimes in Alaska. In early 2021, the Alaska State Troopers began investigating the distribution and possession of child pornography in Interior Alaska, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
As part of the effort, troopers seized Holloway’s electronic devices. An investigation and forensic examinations of the devices revealed images and evidence of several females who may be victims of sexual abuse. While the identity of the potential victims is unknown, troopers believe the women are from the Fairbanks area. The investigation of Hudson uncovered potential minor victims residing in Florida.
Another component of Operation Northern Exposure is making sure convicted sex offenders are in compliance with requirements. Over a three-day period in April, a team conducted compliance checks in Interior Alaska. The effort led to the arrest of several Fairbanks men who failed to register as sex offenders. The individuals are Jonathan Kukes, 68; Bradley McGinty, 4; and Orin Redinger, 48.
With assistance from the Anchorage Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit, troopers seized nearly 90 electronic devices, many of which are still under investigation in an Anchorage forensic lab. The task force has identified 10 suspects and further investigation could potentially result in more indictments.
Individuals with information about the photos found on Holloway’s devices are encouraged to contact the Anchorage Trooper post at 907-269-5511.
