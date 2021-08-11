A Fairbanks man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for the possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Michael Miller, 35, and co-defendant Araka Taylor, 37, were indicted in 2020 on multiple drug charges, according to court documents. In March 2021, Miller and Taylor pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and fentanyl in the Fairbanks area.
In 2020, Alaska State Troopers and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) started an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics by Miller, who had reportedly sold heroin that caused multiple accidental overdoses in the Fairbanks area, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. A confidential source working with law enforcement purchased heroin from Miller on three separate occasions between May 27 and June 5, 2020. Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the heroin that Miller sold the confidential source, according to the release. Miller did not inform the buyer that the heroin contained fentanyl.
On July 9, 2020, Miller was arrested at his Fairbanks residence. Upon searching the residence, law enforcement officials found more than $32,000 cash, 315.8 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, 100.5 grams of heroin, 4.1 grams of fentanyl transdermal patches, as well as drug ledgers, scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release. In the months following Miller and Taylor's arrest, drug overdoses significantly decreased in the Fairbanks area, according to the Department of Justice.
Taylor fled Alaska to her home state of Florida where she was arrested by federal law enforcement. She was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release in a separate hearing.
“This sentencing exemplifies the commitment of Alaska’s law enforcement of getting illegal drugs off our streets and holding accountable those that are responsible,” said Lt. Michael Robert, Deputy Commander of D Detachment, Alaska State Troopers. “These two were preying on our community and profiting off the sale of fentanyl laced heroin that was directly linked to multiple overdoses. Alaska State Troopers along with our local, state and federal partners will continue to work diligently to dismantle illegal drug operations in the interior and throughout the state.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department and the North Pole Police Department investigated the case.