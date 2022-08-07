Fairbanks Police Department

Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood near Fort Wainwright.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1200 block of Brooks Court. The two slain are a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, according to a news release from the Fairbanks Police Department, and both of their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

