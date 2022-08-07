Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood near Fort Wainwright.
The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1200 block of Brooks Court. The two slain are a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, according to a news release from the Fairbanks Police Department, and both of their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Next of kin have been notified and names of the victims will be released in 24 hours, the release stated.
Details are sparse about the shooting, however, Fairbanks police are asking that residents of the 1200 block of Brooks Court review any home surveillance cameras that may have captured an image or anything suspicious about the shootings.
"We are specifically asking that residents review footage between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. this morning," the release stated.