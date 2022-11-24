Two people are dead and a third person is recovering after a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning in North Pole.
The deaths happened in a residential workshop at a home off Mill Pond Road, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. A call of an unresponsive adult male came in to the North Star Volunteer Fire Department a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but when EMS crews arrived, they found three people — two men and one woman — in the workshop. The unresponsive woman was taken to a local hospital, the trooper dispatch stated, and EMS crews confirmed the two adult males were dead. The woman’s current condition is not known at this time.
The report also stated that fire and emergency crews “arrived on scene and noted indicators of potential carbon monoxide (CO) exposure.”
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be fatal. It’s found in fumes from burning fossil fuels — the fumes of cars and trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, furnaces or gas ranges, for example. It can easily build up indoors or in poorly ventilated areas and poison people and animals that breathe it in.
As troopers and a deputy fire marshal from Fairbanks investigated the scene, they found a generator in a shed attached to the workshop that had an empty fuel tank, the trooper dispatch stated. An extension cord ran from the generator to a breaker panel for the structure, the report read. Additionally, a large woodstove was inside the workshop, which was giving off residual heat, the report stated.
The bodies of the two men were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies, and the investigation is ongoing pending a positive ID of the victims and autopsy results. No foul play is suspected at this time.
The names of the men will be released once the State Medical Examiner confirms their IDs, trooper Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain said. It was a relative of one of the men who found the bodies in the shop, he said.
Next of kin notification procedures are ongoing, the report stated.
The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are a headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Often, the symptoms are described as “flu-like.”
According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires; more than 20,000 visit an emergency room; and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.
Carbon monoxide poisoning happens when carbon monoxide builds up in the bloodstream. When too much of the gas is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide, according to MayoClinic.org, which can lead to serious tissue damage or death.
