Alaska State Troopers

Two people are dead and a third person is recovering after a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning in North Pole.

The deaths happened in a residential workshop at a home off Mill Pond Road, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. A call of an unresponsive adult male came in to the North Star Volunteer Fire Department a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but when EMS crews arrived, they found three people — two men and one woman — in the workshop. The unresponsive woman was taken to a local hospital, the trooper dispatch stated, and EMS crews confirmed the two adult males were dead. The woman’s current condition is not known at this time.

