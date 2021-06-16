A murder-suicide in downtown Fairbanks left two dead early Tuesday morning.
A preliminary investigation found that a man killed a woman and then himself while two children were nearby, according to a news release from the city of Fairbanks.
Fairbanks police officers responded to an office on the 200 block of Cushman Street for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the release stated. When officers entered the office, they found a deceased adult female, a deceased adult male and two children, an infant and a 6 year old who had no visible injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man first shot the woman and then shot himself, according to the release. The 6-year-old used an iPad to contact a family member, who then called 911.
Police have identified both individuals, and next of kin have been notified. The names will be released after the identities are confirmed by the medical examiner. The children have been placed with family members.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
