The Fairbanks City Council may consider two ballot measures for the Oct. 3 municipal election. One involves acting as a pass-through entity to allow Golden Heart Utilities to secure an $8.2 million loan for a new wastewater treatment upgrade, while the other ballot measure proposes exempting revenue over $2 million generated by the city’s alcoholic beverage tax from the city’s revenue tax cap.

Both propositions would require an unanimous vote by the council in order to be placed on the ballot. The council would need to approve both propositions by Aug. 14 to meet the municipal election deadline.

