The Fairbanks City Council may consider two ballot measures for the Oct. 3 municipal election. One involves acting as a pass-through entity to allow Golden Heart Utilities to secure an $8.2 million loan for a new wastewater treatment upgrade, while the other ballot measure proposes exempting revenue over $2 million generated by the city’s alcoholic beverage tax from the city’s revenue tax cap.
Both propositions would require an unanimous vote by the council in order to be placed on the ballot. The council would need to approve both propositions by Aug. 14 to meet the municipal election deadline.
The council discussed each item briefly during a Tuesday morning work session.
Golden Heart Utilities loan
The ordinance asking for voters to approve the $8.2 loan would provide with the money to upgrade the city-owned wastewater facility on Peger Road.
The upgrades would include a $1.5 million bio-solids incineration testing project that would thermally treat wastewater bio-solids, a $1.7 million grit removal system to support an ultraviolet treatment and an ultraviolet disinfection system.
According to Mayor David Pruhs, using the city as a pass-through agency from the state of Alaska Clean Water Fund would provide Golden Heart Utilities with a 1.5% loan interest rate.
“The city has zero debt against it right now, so we are an AA or a B for rate of bonding,” Pruhs said. “If they use us [for pass-through], they get a lower interest rate and hence the ratepayers get a lower rate.”
Marc Harmon with Golden Heart Utility, said the utility looked at private investment loans as an alternate option.
“Those loans have a higher interest rate and that interest goes into [utility] rates,” Harmon said. The state loan, he said, would still carry over to ratepayers but a much less amount.
Golden Heart Utilities estimates the its customer rates would increase by 2.63% in loan paybacks, as opposed to a 5.92% increase with a private investor loan.
The city would not be financially liable for the loan in case of default. However, the city owns the wastewater facility, requiring voters to authorize the city to enter in the loan agreement with the state of Alaska and Golden Heart Utilities.
Golden Heart Utilities leases and operates the wastewater facility from the city. Fairbanks sold its utility system in 1997 in return for $87.5 million in cash and a payoff of $47.6 million in utility debt. The city received $2 million for the water/wastewater purchase.
In return, Golden Heart Utilities pays $33,075 a month in rent to the city, which goes into the permanent fund.
“We’ve committed to discontinuing chlorine disinfection and going forward with treating with ultraviolet radiation,” Harmon said. “It will improve water quality in that we will be adding one less chemical.”
Harmon said the projects “are necessary for the long-term success of the facility.”
Alcohol tax cap exemption
A second proposed ballot proposition, sponsored by Pruhs and Councilmembers Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle, would exempt any amount over $2 million generated by the city’s 5% alcohol tax from the revenue tax cap.
The initial $2 million would remain within the tax cap in order to offset property taxes.
Sprinkle said the ballot proposition would help pay for public safety services such as police and emergency services.
“We want to be very responsible for our tax revenue but we also want to ensure that wages taken to bring in professional police officers that we need,” Sprinkle said. “This may be a vehicle to pay that bill because we know alcohol is a top reason that police have to answer calls ... this is something that a lot of voters might support and would take some of the strain off our coffers.”
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee estimated that alcohol factors into at least 80% of officers’ call response. Dupee added other entities are impacted as well, including the fire department, which has to transport people suffering from alcohol-related injuries or ailments, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which handles the dispatch calls and the Emergency Services Patrol.
Adjusting the tax cap would require a vote of the people.
Pruhs notes that on average, the city sees about $2.5 million in revenue from the alcohol tax. He said he and city staff initially looked at increasing the amount by 1% to 3%, but decided to settle on allocating $500,000 outside the tax cap.
Fairbanks collected $2.61 million in 2022, $2.56 million in 2021 and $2.35 million in 2020, according to the city’s Open Finance platform.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders noted the city has collected $1.15 million to date, and expects it to double by the end of the year.
The council would be responsible for appropriating the $500,000 with the intent to use it for public safety.
“We’re in the bit of a time crunch,” Pruhs said, acknowledging the Aug. 14 deadline. “You can do this now or you can pull it back and work on something else.”
However, he asked the council to consider a long-term vision.
“We looked at this with the issues of the police department, recruiting and costs,” Pruhs said. “If you’re going to ask for an increase on something such as alcohol, this is when you do it.”
Sanders added the ballot proposition could be set a number of ways, including capping revenue at a certain amount based on a previous year, or at a specific amount.
Pruhs noted the council has options and can propose substitute versions before it comes to a final vote in August.
Editorial: This version corrects the representative of Golden Heart Utilities who spoke at Tuesday's work session.