Two Apache helicopters assigned to Fort Wainwright’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed near Healy on Thursday while returning from training exercises, according to a U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division advisory.
The advisory noted that first responders were on scene and that “the incident is under investigation.”
Army officials declined to provide additional details on any possible injuries, adding more information will be released when it becomes available.
Thursday’s crash marks the second occasion in just over two months involving an Apache assigned to Fort Wainwright. One helicopter crashed at Talkeetna Airport in February while heading to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for a training exercise, injuring two soldiers in the process.