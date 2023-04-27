Apache helicopter

News-Miner file image

An Apache takes off during a U.S. Army Alaska Aviation Task Force media open house at Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright Friday, July 15, 2016.

 News-Miner file image

Two Apache helicopters assigned to Fort Wainwright’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed near Healy on Thursday while returning from training exercises, according to a U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division advisory.

The advisory noted that first responders were on scene and that “the incident is under investigation.”