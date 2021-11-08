Festival Fairbanks is celebrating local veterans’ stories with the “Fairbanks Veterans Day Television Special.”
In previous years, Festival Fairbanks hosted an in-person local Veterans Day ceremony to honor veterans and celebrate their accomplishments and stories. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they had to cancel the live ceremony.
Executive Director Julie Jones was determined to find a creative alternative to thank local veterans for their service, and came up with the idea to film a documentary here in Fairbanks.
Festival Fairbanks partnered with Bill Wright, owner of Playwright Alaska, to produce the documentary.
“It’s going to be nice because the people that we interviewed really give it that local flavor so it’s focused on Alaska,” Jones said.
The film will include stories, music, old photographs, archive videos received from UAF film archives and a variety of visuals and stories, Wright said.
Jones conducted an interview segment at the Alaska Veterans Memorial with Benno Cleaveland of the Fairbanks Native Veterans Association. Cleveland discusses the Alaska Territorial Guard, groups around the Alaskan coast that were recruited during WWII.
Fort Wainwright provided video footage of different armed services, flags and visuals of the Color Guard, Wright said. They also provided clips of the 9th Army Band playing music, including the song “America the Beautiful.”
“It gives you that sense of pride as you listen to the music, seeing what they produced and knowing that they live here too with us and do these amazing pieces,” Wright said.
There will be a segment with Lisa Williamson of American Legion Auxiliary, talking about the history of women in the military and all of the great things that American Legion does for our community, Jones said. Williamson will also cover the history of how they were instrumental in creating the GI Bill.
“Then we have a World War II veteran that has a really unique story,” Jones said. “He’s a 94-year-old man, he lives in Fairbanks, and he’s Japanese-American.”
His name is Firmin Murakami, and his story is special in that he was sent to the relocation camps as a Japanese-American, but then was sent to work in the fields during World War II, Jones said. While he was located, he was drafted to the U.S. military, but his mail didn’t catch up to him and he ended up becoming a draft dodger by mistake, and the film details his adventure on that.
He has lived an amazing life, he joined the Marines and then was able to use the GI Bill to become a physicist, Jones said. “He’s just got this incredible arc to his life.”
Murakami has worked hard to capture his life in words, and has now written 20 books. His most popular book, “J A 3: Japanese-American Adventure America in World War II,” was published in 2019 and is available on Amazon for purchase.
“He includes a lot of great photographs, and it’s a really easy read,” said Jones.
Jones and Wright are excited to share these stories and believe they are important to document before they are lost forever.
“We’re hopeful that people will watch it and get a taste of these stories and will want to know more,” Wright said. “There is so much rich history in these narratives being shared.”
Festival Fairbanks recently added new flags to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in light of Veterans Day coming up. The commemorative flags added are for World War II, the Korea Conflict, Vietnam War, and US Merchant Marines.
The “Fairbanks Veterans Day Television Special” will run at 11 a.m. on KATN Channel 2 ABC, 6:30 p.m. on KXDF Channel 13 CBS and 7:30 p.m. on KTVF Channel 11 NBC on Nov. 11.
The film will be available for viewing on Festival Fairbanks’ YouTube channel at bit.ly/3CPYxDJ after it runs.