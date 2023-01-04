Inspiring Girls Expeditions is accepting applications for tuition-free, backcountry science and art education programs this summer.
The expeditions are open to 16- to 18-year-old high school girls. Alaskans are encouraged to apply, and expeditions are targeted toward youth who may have experienced barriers accessing science- and outdoor-focused programs. Participants are selected through a competitive application process that focuses on passion for science, art and the outdoors, rather than academic grades or past achievements.
The program is through the Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center, with additional funding from the Alaska Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research. The 2023 expeditions will include mountaineering on Gulkana Glacier, sea kayaking in Kachemak Bay and packrafting on the Chena River. Teams of nine girls spend 12 days exploring glacier terrain, intertidal zones or boreal forests, while gaining a greater understanding of ecosystem connections in each environment.
Applications are due Jan. 30. For more information or to learn more about the application process, please visit the program website, www.inspiringgirls.org.