Inspiring Girls

Klara Maisch photo

Girls on Ice Alaska participants travel on Gulkana Glacier.

 Klara Maisch photo

Inspiring Girls Expeditions is accepting applications for tuition-free, backcountry science and art education programs this summer.

The expeditions are open to 16- to 18-year-old high school girls. Alaskans are encouraged to apply, and expeditions are targeted toward youth who may have experienced barriers accessing science- and outdoor-focused programs. Participants are selected through a competitive application process that focuses on passion for science, art and the outdoors, rather than academic grades or past achievements.