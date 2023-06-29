Triple Play

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Audrey Swank, left, and her brothers Joshua (center, on cello) and Jonathan (on violin) perform in Golden Heart Plaza on Tuesday as part of the Festival Fairbanks summer concert series. The siblings perform under the name Triple Play.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Tourists and locals were treated to a splash of lunchtime music in Golden Heart Plaza Tuesday afternoon while a trio of string musicians plucked away as part of the Festival Fairbanks summer concert performances.

Audrey Swank, 19, and her younger twin brothers Joshua and Jonathan, 18, have been playing stringed instruments together for as long as they could recall.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.