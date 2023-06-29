Tourists and locals were treated to a splash of lunchtime music in Golden Heart Plaza Tuesday afternoon while a trio of string musicians plucked away as part of the Festival Fairbanks summer concert performances.
Audrey Swank, 19, and her younger twin brothers Joshua and Jonathan, 18, have been playing stringed instruments together for as long as they could recall.
“We’ve done it for a long time,” all three said in unison after their afternoon performance.
“I saw someone playing in church when I was a kid and thought I wanted to play,” Audrey said. “Of course, they (my brothers) wanted to do everything I did.”
The trio of young musicians performed a mixture of classic chamber music, folksy oldies and a splash of newer songs.
Music isn’t the only interest they share in common, given the name of their trio, Triple Play.
“We’re big baseball fans,” Jonathan said. Audrey favors the San Francisco Giants, Jonathan the Houston Astros and Joshua the St. Louis Cardinals.
Audrey plays the viola, Joshua the cello and Jonathan the violin.
“There are a lot of cool pieces you can play,” Jonathan said.
Audrey said the creativity inspires her to play.
“I like to make it as beautiful as I can and I like it when people enjoy the music in a way that affects them,” she said.
“You see it when you hit such a beautiful chord, because you really feel it and know the audience will too,” Jonathan said.
Audrey currently attends college in Nashville, Tennessee, while the twins plan to attend Utah State University this fall. All of them have some sights set on music as part of their studies.
Joshua and Jonathan auditioned and were accepted into the Utah university music program, and selected the choice in part because their parents attended. In addition to music, they plan to study business.
“We also wanted to find a school where we could have fun outside of school as well,” Joshua said. “There are a lot of skiing and biking options up there, so that’s a big attraction.”
Audrey, meanwhile, spends her time outside college busking on the street in Nashville.
“I love the interactions with other people, especially the little kids and it’s a good way to make money when you’re in college,” Audrey said.
All three said music will play some part in their lives, but will likely pursue careers. Audrey said she’d consider music on a freelance basis, but has other goals, while Joshua and Jonathan consider the option a possibility to be seen.
