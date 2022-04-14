Kelly Tshibaka, who started campaigning for the U.S. Senate in early 2021, has made it official.
Tshibaka filed this week to fill the seat now held by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Tshibaka, a Republican, filed the necessary paperwork with the Alaska Division of Elections Monday. Murkowski, who has held the office since 2002, is seeking reelection.
Tshibaka is a lawyer and former commissioner in the Alaska Department of Administration. She has worked for the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Postal Service, Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice.
A total of 10 candidates have filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat. Under Alaska’s new rank choice voting system, voters will cast a ballot for one candidate in the primary.
The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election in November. Voters will rank the candidates by order of preference.