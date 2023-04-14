Alaska State Troopers are warning of lethal batches of illegal drugs circulating in Alaska.
According to a trooper new release, authorities responded to several suspected overdoses last week in the Mat-Su area. Since April 1, at least three people are believed to have died from drugs likely containing fentanyl, and 11 other overdose emergencies were reported to law enforcement, the release stated.
Capt. Eric Spitzer said that law enforcement is worried the lethal batches of illegal drugs will come to Fairbanks. “This has our full attention,” he said.
“We’re trying to stop all fentanyl,” he added. “Every dose of fentanyl could be fatal and you can’t tell by looking at it.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration found that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is a deadly dose. The DEA reported that the pills are largely made by two Mexican cartels to look identical to real prescription medication.
Spitzer compared using fentanyl to playing Russian roulette. He said that if you put six rounds in a revolver with ten chambers, statistically you are going to lose. “Using fentanyl is a death sentence,” he said. “If you keep using it, it will kill you eventually.”
Law enforcement considers people who bring fentanyl into the community to be public enemy number one, Spitzer said.
If someone dies as a result of an overdose, the dealer can face charges of manslaughter. Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced legislation in October that would increase the offense to second-degree murder. According to Alaska statute, class A felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Alaska Department of Health’s Project Hope provides naloxone, which can help reverse an overdose, free of charge. Residents can find distribution sites of naloxone at https://bit.ly/3KXbzpv.
Spitzer encouraged residents to provide information anonymously at dps.alaska.gov/ast/tips or on the app AKtips. He said that the app is encrypted two ways so troopers can respond to tips with questions.
