Fentanyl workshop

A naloxone rescue kit distributed at a January fentanyl awareness workshop. Naloxone is used an immediate response to reverse the overdose effects of opioids, including fentanyl.

Alaska State Troopers are warning of lethal batches of illegal drugs circulating in Alaska.

According to a trooper new release, authorities responded to several suspected overdoses last week in the Mat-Su area. Since April 1, at least three people are believed to have died from drugs likely containing fentanyl, and 11 other overdose emergencies were reported to law enforcement, the release stated.

