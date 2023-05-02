Thirty Alaska State Troopers recently started wearing body cameras to prepare for all troopers to wear the cameras later this year.
The Department of Public Safety was awarded $3.58 million in state funding and $938,000 in federal funding in July 2022 for the project. They selected Motorola and their V300 body-worn cameras. Every trooper, wildlife trooper, deputy fire marshal, court services officer and village public safety officer will wear a body camera as part of the program.
“After several months of significant effort, I am proud that DPS has taken a significant step of deploying body-worn cameras to our troopers and officers serving Alaskans across the state,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Body-worn cameras are a vital tool in modern day policing and will be an asset to our troopers, officers, and the public that we serve. While there are still a few hurdles left to work through for the full deployment, I am confident that we will continue to move forward.”
