Thirty Alaska State Troopers recently started wearing body cameras to prepare for all troopers to wear the cameras later this year.

The Department of Public Safety was awarded $3.58 million in state funding and $938,000 in federal funding in July 2022 for the project. They selected Motorola and their V300 body-worn cameras. Every trooper, wildlife trooper, deputy fire marshal, court services officer and village public safety officer will wear a body camera as part of the program.

