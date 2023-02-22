Alaska State Troopers shot a shoeless man in a North Pole subdivision on Wednesday morning.
A woman called Alaska State Troopers around 10 a.m. and reported that a man was crying on her porch and not wearing shoes at her home on Maude Boyle Drive, according to a trooper dispatch.
The man left her home and walked into traffic near Badger Road where he tried to flag down cars. Troopers identified the man and found that he was wanted in a separate third-degree escape case. When the troopers contacted the man, he yelled at them and ran away, the trooper dispatch stated.
“During a foot pursuit, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistline, two Alaska State Troopers responded by firing their duty weapons,” trooper dispatch reported. Activity appeared to be centered at or near Isabell Marie Court. The man was treated on the scene for gunshot wounds and transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
No troopers were injured in the incident. The names of the troopers that fired their weapons will be released on Saturday. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
Two elementary schools in North Pole were placed on a brief lockdown due to the incident.
Ticasuk Brown Elementary School and Midnight Sun Elementary School went into lockdown at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, according to school district spokesperson Joshua DuVall. The lockdown was lifted after a few minutes.
Students were not in school on Wednesday, however there were parent-teacher conferences, DuVall said.
Law enforcement agencies blocked Lakloey Drive between the school and the nearby subdivision Golden Birch Estates.