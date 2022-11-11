Narcotics investigators with the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized over 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 88 grams of heroin, according to a news release from troopers.
Troopers arrested three Arizona residents, Christopher Birdow, 36, Daniel Barnes, 37, and William Gurley, 29, in connection with the bust. They were charged with drugs misconduct, weapons misconduct and tampering with evidence.
Investigators received a tip that traffickers from Arizona were selling fentanyl-laced pills in the Fairbanks area on Nov. 3. After an investigation, troopers from the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) and the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit, Patrol, and Emergency Reaction team (SERT) obtained a search warrant and seized about 1,090 blue “M30” counterfeit fentanyl pills, 3,090 rainbow “M30” counterfeit fentanyl pills, approximately 88 grams of heroin, and $13,500.00 in cash.
Troopers estimate that the Fairbanks street value of these pills is $150,000.
“Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to doing our part to stop the flow of dangerous illegal drugs into Alaska. This year alone we have seized millions of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl that was bound for Alaskans,” said Deputy Commander of the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, Lieutenant Tony Wegrzyn.
“This operation should serve as a warning to lower 48 drug dealers that plan on peddling drugs in Alaska that we take drug trafficking seriously. Know that the Alaska State Troopers will aggressively investigate drug trafficking and hold those that deal death accountable for their actions in our state.”
