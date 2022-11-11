Alaska State Troopers

Narcotics investigators with the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized over 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 88 grams of heroin, according to a news release from troopers.

Troopers arrested three Arizona residents, Christopher Birdow, 36, Daniel Barnes, 37, and William Gurley, 29, in connection with the bust. They were charged with drugs misconduct, weapons misconduct and tampering with evidence.

