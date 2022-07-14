A 2-year-old child, apparently abandoned in a locked car for two days, was rescued Thursday from a vehicle at 6.8 Mile Stampede Trail.
Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an abandoned car at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, according to a trooper dispatch. It appears the child and vehicle were abandoned on July 12.
The child was transported to Healy prior to being handed over to the Office of Children’s Services, the report stated. The child appeared to be in good health.
Troopers are currently conducting a search based around the vehicle’s location near Healy. They are searching for the child’s grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, who was the last known person with the child.
If anyone has information about her location, call Alaska State Troopers at 907 451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously though the AKTips smartphone app or online at www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.