Alaska State Troopers have received two reports this month of gun shots in the area of the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge and are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation.
According to a trooper dispatch, troopers received a report that bullet holes had struck a building near Pike’s Landing Road around 7:30 p.m. on July 13. Troopers found bullet holes in the windows and walls on the building’s exterior near the Chena River, and found several gun casings near the Chena Small Tracts Road boat launch. A witness saw a car speed away from the boat launch.
Several residents reported that they heard gun shots near the area of the Princess Lodge and Chena Small Tracts Road around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A man and a woman were seen shooting from a black 2018 Nissan SUV and then speeding down Dolly Varden Lane. Troopers found bullet defects in the siding and window of the Princess Lodge on the ground floor.
“We are grateful that no guests or employees have been harmed in relation to these isolated incidents and are cooperating with the Alaska State Troopers during this active investigation,” a Princess Cruises spokesperson said. “We greatly appreciate their efforts to intensify patrols in the area to maintain a safe environment, and because the safety and security of our guests and employees are our top priority, we have taken our own additional measures to enhance on-site security at the Lodge.”
Captain Eric Spitzer said people are shooting guns off Chena Small Tracts Road in an unsafe direction and manner.
“Our concern is that somebody is going to get killed,” he said.
Troopers may refer charges of weapons misconduct and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at (907) 451-5100, submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app, submit tips securely online at dps.alaska.gov/tips, or by texting AKTips and a tip to 847411.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.