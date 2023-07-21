Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge

Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, Alaska

 Derek Reeves/Princess Cruises

Alaska State Troopers have received two reports this month of gun shots in the area of the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge and are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation.

According to a trooper dispatch, troopers received a report that bullet holes had struck a building near Pike’s Landing Road around 7:30 p.m. on July 13. Troopers found bullet holes in the windows and walls on the building’s exterior near the Chena River, and found several gun casings near the Chena Small Tracts Road boat launch. A witness saw a car speed away from the boat launch.

