The search continues for 69-year-old Mary Wilson, who has been missing from the Healy area since July 12.
Wilson’s vehicle was found on a remote road two days later in the early hours of Thursday, July 14, with her 2-year-old grandchild locked inside. Belongings believed to be Wilson’s were found, but thus far Wilson herself has not.
Alaska State Troopers on Friday released further details surrounding Wilson’s disappearance. According to troopers, it appears that Wilson’s vehicle became stuck near Mile 6.8 of the Stampede Trail.
Items believed to belong to Wilson were found near Mile 7.8 of the Stampede trail, leading law enforcement to conclude that she began walking further down the road, in the opposite direction of the Parks Highway.
A search party — including village public safety officers, Solstice Search Dogs, Mat-Su Search and Rescue, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, AST Helo 2 and volunteers — are continuing to search the area surrounding Wilson’s vehicle.
Wilson was last seen in the morning of July 12 near Healy, where she had stayed the night with friends. Wilson had agreed to watch the child for a few days, according to troopers. The child was in good health when discovered.
The Stampede Trail is a remote dirt road and trail that begins near Mile 251 of the Parks Highway.
Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers’ Fairbanks post at 907-451-5100 or to submit an anonymous tip either through the AKTips app or online at www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.