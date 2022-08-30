Fentanyl

DOJ photo

A sample of “rainbow” fentanyl seized by Department of Justice officials in Portland, Oregon.

 DOJ photo

A growing wave of multi-colored fentanyl — called rainbow fentanyl — has law enforcement in Alaska and nationwide concerned since it’s apparently designed to target children due to its bright colors.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “rainbow fentanyl has appeared recently in several forms in cities across the country.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags