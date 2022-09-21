Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a remote cabin near Mile 42 of the Elliott Highway as a homicide, according to Austin McDaniel, communications director for Alaska State Troopers.
The victim's name is not being released, pending notification of his relatives.
Troopers learned something was amiss after a report of a shooting at about noon on Sunday. Very little information about the investigation is being released.
"The investigation as to the circumstances of this death is part of an active investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. There is no public safety risk, and troopers have spoken to everyone believed to be involved," reads an emailed answer to questions from McDaniel.
The body of the man was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Anchorage, according to a trooper report.
Mile 42 of the Elliott Highway is about two-thirds of the way to Livengood just past Grapefruit Rocks and near the White Mountains National Recreation Area.
