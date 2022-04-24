Nenana residents are encouraged to keep an eye on their pet dogs and other animals after Alaska State Troopers reported investigating suspected intentional poisoning of pet dogs there.
Troopers report seizing meat that may have been poisoned and left on private property on two separate occasions, according to a trooper dispatch.
Complainants report multiple dogs were affected and one dog died as a result, the dispatch reported.
In hopes of preventing additional animal deaths, troopers suggest residents remain extra watchful of their pets and animals. Troopers also suggest that security cameras and game camera have proven useful in similar investigations.
The intentional injury or death of a pet or livestock using poison is animal cruelty in the first degree and is a Class C Felony in Alaska.