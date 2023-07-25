Alaska State Troopers

A search and rescue have recovered the bodies of a pilot and three state workers whose helicopter crashed on the North Slope on Thursday, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The bodies were located on Sunday morning in a shallow one-mile wide lake near Wainwright, Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers and North Slope identified the four crash victims as North Pole pilot Bernard Higdon, 48; Fairbanks residents Ronald Daanen, 51, and Justin Germann, 27; and South Bend, Indiana, resident Tori Moore, 26. The next of kin were identified of their deaths.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.