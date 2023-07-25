A search and rescue have recovered the bodies of a pilot and three state workers whose helicopter crashed on the North Slope on Thursday, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The bodies were located on Sunday morning in a shallow one-mile wide lake near Wainwright, Alaska.
The Alaska State Troopers and North Slope identified the four crash victims as North Pole pilot Bernard Higdon, 48; Fairbanks residents Ronald Daanen, 51, and Justin Germann, 27; and South Bend, Indiana, resident Tori Moore, 26. The next of kin were identified of their deaths.
According to the Alaska State Troopers, the 1996 Bell 206 helicopter, operated by Homer-based Maritime Helicopters, was originally reported overdue on Thursday night while conducting survey work. The helicopter had flown out of Utqiagvik and was due to return to the location, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board Alaska regional office.
A deployed North Slope Borough search and rescue team found debris in the lake that matched the Maritime helicopter, according to a statement from the North Slope Borough.
Members of the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery team arrived Saturday night to begin assessing the site, the trooper report said. They were joined by the North Slope Borough Police Department and Search and Rescue team.
The bodies were recovered at 6 a.m. on Sunday and flown back to Utqiagvik for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to autopsy.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources issued a statement on the loss of its employees and the pilot. The DNR release stated that the crew was conducting field work outside Utqiagvik at the time of the crash.
“The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident,” the DNR release stated. “DNR will remain in close contact with their families, and continue to offer our prayers and condolences to all of their loved ones.”
Maritime Helicopters issued its own statement mourning the loss of Higdon, along with the three state workers. Maritime described Higdon as “ consummate professional and a skilled pilot” who “will be greatly missed.”
The troopers stated that efforts to remove the helicopter wreckage are underway. The NTSB will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash
Maritime Helicopter, in its statement, said it will “continue to work closely with the NTSB in their investigation as they search for answers in this accident.”
“Our mission will continue to focus first and foremost on a total commitment to safety as we resume operations,” the company stated.
