The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released the names of two Alaska State Troopers involved in Wednesday’s shooting of a man in North Pole.
According to a trooper dispatch, the troopers who fired were Brian LeMay and Cody Royer. LeMay has been with Alaska State Troopers for four years, and Sommers has been on duty for two years.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, which will be followed by an independent review from the Alaska Office of Special Prosecution.
Troopers arrived in North Pole after a woman called 911 saying that a man was shoeless and crying on her porch. He eventually left her home and tried to flag down cars near Badger Road.
When the troopers contacted the man, he yelled at them and ran away, the trooper dispatch stated.
“During a foot pursuit, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistline, two Alaska State Troopers responded by firing their duty weapons,” trooper dispatch reported.
The man was treated on the scene for gunshot wounds and transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.