The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released the names of two Alaska State Troopers involved in Friday's fatal shooting of Patrick Alexander, a 20-year-old Fairbanks man.
According to a trooper dispatch, the troopers who fired were Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers. Massey has been with Alaska State Troopers for three years, and Sommers has been on duty for five months.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, which will be followed by an independent review from the Alaska Office of Special Prosecution.
Troopers were patrolling the area around Cherokee and Ravenwood avenues Friday afternoon when they identified Alexander, who was walking down the road while concealing a long gun. According to a trooper dispatch, Alexander had multiple arrest warrants, including assault, making terroristic threats and two for misconduct involving a weapon.
Alexander was given multiple commands to drop the gun but refused and allegedly began manipulating the gun. The troopers — Massey and Sommers — fired their guns, striking Alexander.
Alexander was transported to a Fairbanks hospital, where he was declared dead.
