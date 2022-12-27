Alaska State Troopers

The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released the names of two Alaska State Troopers involved in Friday's fatal shooting of Patrick Alexander, a 20-year-old Fairbanks man.

According to a trooper dispatch, the troopers who fired were Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers. Massey has been with Alaska State Troopers for three years, and Sommers has been on duty for five months.

