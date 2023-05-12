Alaska State Troopers located a missing child in the Chena Ridge area by helicopter using infrared technology Wednesday night.
According to trooper dispatch, the child’s mother was tending to another child when the toddler left the home. The woman immediately called troopers to report that she had last seen her son, 2.5-year-old Dominic Hardesty, around 7:45 p.m. at their Edby Road home.
Troopers issued an emergency alert around 9 p.m. asking residents to look for the 20-pound child wearing a tan shirt, no pants, a diaper, and no shoes.
Over 50 law enforcement officers, military service members, and community members searched for the child. Neighbors searched their properties and sent troopers security footage to help find the child.
Troopers launched Helo 2, with Jay Schaefer piloting the aircraft while Trooper Barry Cebulski ran the camera system. Schaefer was previously a Chinook pilot in the Army and served for 24 years. Cebulski has spent the last 17 years with AST.
Cebulski located the child around 9:30 p.m. using the forward-looking infrared (FLIR) camera.
“It’s a thermal imager that provides a visual representation of differences in heat,” Cebulski said. “Human figures, animals, and warm objects stick out like night and day.”
The child was found in a steep wooded area on a bluff about three quarters of a mile from his home. Schaefer hovered in the air near the child while Cebulski guided Trooper Jacob Stoller to the child.
“If it wasn’t for thermal imaging, there could have been a significant delay,” Cebulski said. He said that troopers use the helicopters for about 400 hours of search and rescue per year and about 100 hours of investigation per year.
