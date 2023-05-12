Alaska State Troopers located a missing child in the Chena Ridge area by helicopter using infrared technology Wednesday night.

According to trooper dispatch, the child’s mother was tending to another child when the toddler left the home. The woman immediately called troopers to report that she had last seen her son, 2.5-year-old Dominic Hardesty, around 7:45 p.m. at their Edby Road home.

