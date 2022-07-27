A 15-year-old fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself Tuesday, according to state police.
Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Skyridge Drive subdivision north of Fairbanks at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a trooper report. At the home, officers found four children dead from gunshot wounds. There were three other siblings in the home, all under the age of 7, who were unharmed.
The troopers’ investigation found that a 15-year-old male shot three of his siblings, ages 5, 8 and 17, before turning the gun on himself. He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to troopers.
The children’s parents were not home at the time.
The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the Office of Children’s Services has been notified.
