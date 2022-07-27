Alaska State Troopers

A 15-year-old fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself Tuesday, according to state police.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Skyridge Drive subdivision north of Fairbanks at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a trooper report. At the home, officers found four children dead from gunshot wounds. There were three other siblings in the home, all under the age of 7, who were unharmed.

