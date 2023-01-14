An armed standoff blocked parts of downtown Saturday afternoon as Fairbanks police and Alaska State Troopers worked to apprehend a man reportedly displaying a gun in a residential neighborhood.

A police barricade blocked off parts of the neighborhood surrounding Clay Street Cemetery, with the focus of activity on a home near Fifth Avenue and Hall Street. The standoff lasted approximately three hours and ended with the wanted man, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment, eventually turning himself over to officers.

