An armed standoff blocked parts of downtown Saturday afternoon as Fairbanks police and Alaska State Troopers worked to apprehend a man reportedly displaying a gun in a residential neighborhood.
A police barricade blocked off parts of the neighborhood surrounding Clay Street Cemetery, with the focus of activity on a home near Fifth Avenue and Hall Street. The standoff lasted approximately three hours and ended with the wanted man, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment, eventually turning himself over to officers.
Police and troopers responded to the area after a resident reported a man with a gun displaying suspicious behavior, according to a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department. Deputy Chief Rick Sweet said the man was reported to be carrying a hunting rifle in the area. The suspect had been recently arrested in a separate assault case and was not supposed to be in possession of firearms as part of the conditions of his release.
The man barricaded himself in a Fifth Avenue apartment with two other people after police arrived. The other people came out from the house, but the suspect was not cooperating, Sweet said.
The man challenged police with statements like “What are you going to do?” Sweet said.
An AST helicopter circled the scene while the SERT team told the wanted man, “come out with your hands up.”
The AST Special Emergency Reaction Team responded with a flashbang, also called a stun grenade, to get his attention, and released OC gas. Officers also suited up in protective gear at the scene and maintained their distance from the home, parking an armored vehicle between officers and the house.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
