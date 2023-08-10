Alaska State Troopers

A Gulkana man, 46-year-old Roy Ewan, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrant Monday after Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers were dispatched on a search and rescue call, according to an online trooper report.

According to the report, troopers received a call from a group of pack rafters on the Little Chena River 30 miles east of Fairbanks. The group reported that they had located a man on the riverbank “who appeared lost, was without a shirt or shoes and appeared disoriented ... and did not have any gear or previsions.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.