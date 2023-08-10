A Gulkana man, 46-year-old Roy Ewan, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrant Monday after Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers were dispatched on a search and rescue call, according to an online trooper report.
According to the report, troopers received a call from a group of pack rafters on the Little Chena River 30 miles east of Fairbanks. The group reported that they had located a man on the riverbank “who appeared lost, was without a shirt or shoes and appeared disoriented ... and did not have any gear or previsions.”
The rafters told the troopers that they provided the man with food, water and a way to create a campfire before contacting the troopers with GPS coordinates.
Troopers were unable to deploy a helicopter due to heavy smoke. On Monday, a Wildlife Trooper boat was dispatched and located the man, who they identified as Ewan.
The report states that Ewan was “disoriented and stated he did not know how he got to that location and ... only knew he was in the Fairbanks area and believed he had been in the area for a few days.”
Ewan was removed from his location and treated for minor injuries. However, troopers found an active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody after being released from medical care.
The Alaska State Troopers originally issued a media alert on June 15 requesting residents to report Ewan’s location. The alert stated that Roy Shane Ewan II had an active felony assault warrant for “assault, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening.”
According to CourtView, Ewan had 11 felony charges and four misdemeanor criminal charges filed against in Third District Superior Court in Glennallen. These charges were on June 10 for events that occurred in Gakona and north of Glenallen on June 6. The charges included one count second-degree murder, which he was later indicted as first-degree murder.
He was also indicted on five felony charges third-degree assault, two felony count of second-degree murder, one felony count of second-degree terroristic threatening, two felony count of third-degree kidnapping and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
The murder charge was originally dismissed on June 10 due a lack of probable cause but was later re-filed on June 19.
Ewan also faces a separate charge for misdemeanor second-degree harassment that occurred on June 8.
He was arraigned in Glennallen Superior court via teleconference from Fairbanks on Wednesday.
