DENALI BOROUGH — Aggressive traffic enforcement turned a deadly stretch of Parks Highway into a safer roadway, according to Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Joel Miner.
In 2017 and 2018, the 180-mile stretch of Parks Highway between Nenana and south of Cantwell was a deadly drive. There were 12 fatalities in 2017 and 18 fatalities in 2018. Since 2019, there has been only one fatality, and that was in 2020.
Miner shared this information last week with the Denali Borough Assembly in what he hopes will be regular updates on what troopers are enforcing in the Denali Borough. Miner supervises troopers from north of Nenana all the way south crossing into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
“There was a death every 10 miles of highway on the Parks Highway,” Miner said, looking back several years. “Command staff made that a high priority.”
What soon followed, for the next several years, was aggressive traffic enforcement, he said, adding, “We make no secret about it. The numbers don’t lie. We write a lot of tickets, we make a lot of traffic stops.”
Aggressively enforcing traffic laws has obviously made a huge difference, Miner said.
Meanwhile, burglaries and property crimes are on the rise, especially in the Nenana area. He encouraged homeowners to add cameras to home security systems.
“As technology increases, the cost of technology decreases significantly,” he said.
It’s a tool that can help solve some of these crimes, which often remain solved.
“A few years ago in Cantwell, there were six burglaries from cabins, in a short period of time,” he said. “One of those residents had a game camera up. One photo from one camera got us a picture good enough that we could identify the suspects.”
Law enforcement officers “hit their house with a search warrant and solved over 25 thefts, from Homer to Fairbanks,” Miner said.
Some security camera systems will alert the homeowner when detecting a security breach.
“There have been a few cases where families are at a sports event, or out of town, they get a ring alert on their phone, they send it to me and I send a trooper out and we catch them on the highway,” he said. “They can only go north or south. I have troopers in both directions.”
In 2020, troopers launched a “bait trailer” operation in the Denali Borough. They abandoned a trailer, complete with GPS tracking system, and waited for someone to steal it.
That trailer sat for two weeks in the Denali Borough and nobody touched it.
They moved it to Nenana and it was stolen within a couple days, he said. They were able to arrest the thief.
Upcoming “bait operations” may focus on not just cars or trailers, but on items left in the back of pickup trucks.
“We’re going to continue these operations and keep the pressure on,” Miner said. “We want to keep the thieves running for the hills.”