Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Joel Miner is crediting aggressive traffic enforcement for a reduction in fatal car accidents along the Parks Highway, particularly between Nenana and south of Cantwell.

DENALI BOROUGH — Aggressive traffic enforcement turned a deadly stretch of Parks Highway into a safer roadway, according to Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Joel Miner.

In 2017 and 2018, the 180-mile stretch of Parks Highway between Nenana and south of Cantwell was a deadly drive. There were 12 fatalities in 2017 and 18 fatalities in 2018. Since 2019, there has been only one fatality, and that was in 2020.

