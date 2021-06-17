An Alaska Native leader and educator, Shirley Moses, died from cancer on Sunday. An Inupiaq Eskimo from Nome, Moses was an executive director of Healing Native Hearts Coalition, supporting Alaska Native people dealing with domestic violence. In her career, Moses worked in the behavioral health field, taught elementary school in Alaska rural villages, and represented Alaska Native Tribal concerns and needs statewide and nationally.
Moses battled cancer since 2012 and died on Sunday with her family by her side. To help Moses’ family with the funeral-related expenses, an emergency raffle and fundraiser will be held today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. It will include lunch, a raffle and 50/50 drawing.
Raffle participants don’t have to be present but need to buy a $50 ticket by calling Robin at 328-92-60. One raffle winner will get a brand new Yamaha Kodiak 700 four-wheeler, with a $1000 shipping allowance. Drawing will happen at the Thursday fundraiser at 5 p.m.
For more information, call Peter Captain Jr. at 347-66-79.