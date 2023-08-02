Hundreds of representatives from more than 70 tribal nations are attending the 39th Alaska Tribal Court Conference, a yearly event to discuss the unique challenge of applying laws in remote regions of the state.
“Our main goal is to create a platform for our tribal governments to convene and be able to share current trends happening in tribal courts and share other resources and information,” said Brittany Madros, Tanana Chiefs Conference’s tribal government and justice division director.
The conference runs through Friday with panels and presentations on Indigenous justice, health and public safety.
Due to their remote nature, many Alaska Native villages do not have access to the traditional state court system present in larger areas.
According to the Alaska Tribal Justice Resource Center, tribal courts are based on traditional unwritten rules and moral values passed down through elders. Tribal courts exist largely independent of other justice systems in the United States, however, they are still required to follow the Indian Civil Rights Act and any decisions that lead to incarceration may be reviewed by a federal court.
Any of the 229 federally recognized tribes in Alaska have the right to operate a tribal court, Madros said. There are approximately 100 active tribal courts in the state.
Tribal courts are able to facilitate the emergency removal of children if they are considered a “child in need of protection,” Madros said. The courts also conduct child welfare checks and investigate reports of child harm.
“Our tribes are not able to exist in the future if we do not have children,” she said.
Tribal courts have exclusive authority in child welfare cases unless they are dismissed, concluded or transferred to another court through a court order. Mediating family issues can be a difficult and complex process in the villages, Madros said. Parents are often members of different tribes, more than one tribal court may work together to decide on a child’s case.
Several representatives from the Tanana Chiefs Conference spoke Tuesday on addiction and available resources for Alaska Natives.
TCC Behavioral Health offers many services to assist those struggling with addiction — both outpatient and inpatient— including early intervention, psychotherapy, psychiatry and behavioral health aides.
Patients are treated based on the seriousness of their addiction. Level 0.5 is geared towards people who are at risk of developing substance use disorders and features a 12- hour course on how to reduce risk. Level 1.0 is for mild to serious addiction and requires a minimum 3 hours of treatment per week with group and individual counseling. For severe addiction, level 2.1 requires 9 weekly hours of structured treatment that focuses on relapse prevention, understanding triggers and emotions management.
Behavioral health services are available in Fairbanks and through telehealth visits. If no resources are available service providers may travel to villages to provide care.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter