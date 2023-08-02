Tribal court conference

Nearly 300 people watch Tuesday as Brittany Madros, TCC tribal government and justice division director, discusses how tribal courts should handle child abuse cases.

Hundreds of representatives from more than 70 tribal nations are attending the 39th Alaska Tribal Court Conference, a yearly event to discuss the unique challenge of applying laws in remote regions of the state.

“Our main goal is to create a platform for our tribal governments to convene and be able to share current trends happening in tribal courts and share other resources and information,” said Brittany Madros, Tanana Chiefs Conference’s tribal government and justice division director.

