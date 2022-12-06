Attorneys presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of robbing a poker game.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.
Prosecutor Dominic Plantamura told jurors that on April 11, 2021, Arazo attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony. Plantamura said Arazo lost a few hundred dollars and left the home on good terms. Arazo came back to the home with two men carrying handguns, the prosecuting attorney said.
They held the poker players at gunpoint, and Arazo told them that he felt disrespected and subsequently stole the $2,700 pot, Plantamura said. Arazo's accomplices were identified by Alaska State Troopers as Elijah Rutherford, who pleaded guilty to robbery in the second-degree in exchange for an agreement from the state, and an individual who remains unknown, Plantamura said.
Defense attorney Frank Spaulding said in his opening argument that Eli and "B" — the unknown individual — held Arazo at gunpoint and told him to take them to the home of the poker game. Arazo resisted but did not want to get shot, so he took them to the Spony's home, Spaulding said. Arazo's accomplices told him "Don't tell the cops anything about this or we'll shoot you," Spaulding said.
Eli told police officers following his arrest that Arazo didn't want anything to do with this, the defense attorney told jurors.
The state's first witness was eye-witness to the incident and poker game host Michael Spony.
Spony told jurors that he regularly hosts a poker game on Sunday evenings. He said Arazo lasted in the game about two hours and was there to have a good time. Spony testified that the two men with guns threatened the poker players while Arazo took the stack of money. Spony reported the incident to the police on April 19, 2021, when he became concerned about the safety of himself and his family, he testified. Spony testified that Arazo was unarmed.
Trooper investigator Al Bell testified that he obtained and executed a search warrant for Arazo and interviewed him afterward. Arazo did not indicate to Bell that he was coerced to do something against his will, and he did not name his armed accomplices, Bell testified.
The trial will continue on Wednesday.
