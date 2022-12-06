In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

Attorneys presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of robbing a poker game.

Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com