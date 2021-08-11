A jury has been selected for the trial of a former National Guard member who allegedly sexually assaulted his incapacitated ex-girlfriend. Opening arguments are set to begin today.
Allan Michael Brooks, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault.
On Feb. 28, 2020, Brooks self-admitted to the Bassett Army Hospital emergency room with suicidal thoughts. During his intake, he allegedly told staff that he raped his ex-girlfriend the previous night, according to charging documents. Brooks and the victim shared an 18-month-old child together.
The victim told troopers that she had allowed Brooks to come to her home on Feb. 27 to visit their baby. After taking two non-prescription sleep aids for unrelated pain, the victim fell asleep on the couch. Brooks woke her up at 10 p.m. and told her that she needed to take Plan B to prevent a possible pregnancy, according to charging documents.
Brooks reportedly continued to text the victim after the incident and told her that he would seek counseling and leave her alone. He then allegedly called his mother and said that he and the victim had been intimate and he thought that he had raped her, according to charging documents.
Brooks is represented by attorney Frank Eleazar Spaulding, according to court documents.
Opening arguments begin today at 8:30 a.m. The final jury consists of 12 jurors and two alternates. The 14th and final member of the pool was chosen Tuesday morning.
