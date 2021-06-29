The jury trial for a North Pole man accused of stabbing and decapitating his mother is set to begin July 6. The trial will be held in-person at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Travis James Reed, 37, was reportedly high on methamphetamines and off his medication when he was arrested in connection with the death of 59-year-old Vivian Osborne.
Reed is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct with a corpse. During a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, he was ruled fit to stand trial despite his extensive history of drug use and mental health issues.
In November 2017, two troopers responded to Osborne’s North Pole home to provide a welfare check. After forcing their way into the home, troopers found Osborne’s body, decapitated and with multiple puncture wounds. Reed was found locked in a bedroom, naked and with bloodstains on his feet.
He reportedly told troopers that he was “the father of the universe,” and that he “had to do it” because his mother was a werewolf.
Troopers found numerous broken items in the home, which included several sharp instruments and kitchen utensils, according to a criminal complaint. Reed had minor abrasions on his chest, neck and arms.
He was denied bail in 2018 and has been awaiting trial at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Reed’s defense attorney, Gary Soberay, declined to comment on the upcoming trial.
