The trial of a Fairbanks man accused of burglary, robbery, assault and theft in a 2021 incident begins today.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.
On April 11, 2021, an armed robbery occurred at a Fairbanks home, according to a trooper dispatch. Three men arrived at the home in which the owner was hosting a poker game and allegedly robbed the group at gunpoint and stole $3,000 cash, according to trooper dispatch.
Opening arguments begin this morning with Superior Court Judge Temple presiding over the court. Dominic Plantamura is representing the state, and Frank Spaulding is representing Arazo.
