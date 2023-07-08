A Fairbanks Superior Court judge set a trial date Friday for a man accused of killing his neighbor in 2018.
John Monroe, 48, faces charges of felony first-degree murder and felony tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of his 56-year-old neighbor, Jose Santiago, on Nov. 21, 2018. A neighbor reported seeing Monroe get into Santiago’s car after tying a large piece of carpet to it. Video surveillance footage shows Monroe leaving the Aurora Motel with the rug, moving objects around the car, and placing the carpet into a dumpster in the Deere Street Industrial Area.