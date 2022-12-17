The trial of a Fairbanks man indicted on a felony count of murder in the second-degree is set for Feb. 27, 2023.
Zackry Allan Sergiu Johnson, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with murder in the second-degree on Nov. 4, according to court documents.
Johnson’s girlfriend called the police when she found her 1-year-old daughter deceased on the morning of Nov. 4. Police found bruising on the child’s eyes, jaw line, mouth, shoulder, fingers, abdomens, arms, right ear and right cheek.
The woman reported that she had been at work on Nov. 3. She was told by Johnson that the child was asleep during her lunch break and after she made dinner, she said. Johnson reportedly texted her around 4:30p.m. to tell her that the child was not asleep and that he had given her a sleeping pill.
Johnson told officers that he took care of his girlfriend’s children — who were 1 and 6 years old — when she was at work. He said he did not harm the child and the 6-year-old child had played with the child the night before. Officers found that the child’s injuries were inconsistent with children roughhousing.
Johnson admitted to forcefully putting the child to bed so he could play video games. He told officers that he did not intend to kill her.
Justin Racette is representing Johnson, and Andrew Baldock is representing the state.
If convicted, Johnson could face up to 99 years in prison.
