The trial of a Fairbanks man indicted on a felony count of murder in the second-degree is set for Feb. 27, 2023.

Zackry Allan Sergiu Johnson, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with murder in the second-degree on Nov. 4, according to court documents.

