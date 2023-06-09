The trial of a man accused of attempting to sexually touch a 17-year-old girl in 2021 continued Thursday.
Benjamin George Joseph Plumley, 39, is on trial for felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Amy Welch represented Plumley, and Assistant District Attorney Wendy Schrank represented the state.
Plumley and the girl, who lived with him at the time, watched a movie in his room on the night of Aug. 12, 2021. The alleged victim testified Wednesday that she fell asleep after watching the movie and woke around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 13 to Plumley reaching into her waistband.
Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Rupe testified that he interviewed Plumey on Aug. 16, 2021, at the trooper station. Rupe said that in his interview with Plumley, Plumley said that he was asleep when he rolled over and put his arm around the alleged victim and would never have put his arm around her if he was awake. Plumley told Rupe that he had concerns that the alleged victim had a problem drawing boundaries with physical affection with males. Plumley said that the alleged victim might be looking for a male role model.
The state rested their case Thursday morning.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied the defense’s motion for a judgment of acquittal.
Jacqueline Anzanl testified that she has been friends with Plumley since 2015 and met the alleged victim through Plumley. She said that she thinks the alleged victim is untruthful at times.
Micah Stossmeister testified that he has known Plumley as a friend and through business interactions for over eight years. He said that he and the alleged victim interacted on a weekly basis and that he thinks her character is untruthful. He said that he is close with Plumley and that Plumley has been his direct supervisor on several occasions.
Plumley’s ex-wife testified that she developed an opinion that the alleged victim’s character is untruthful.
The trial will continue Friday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.