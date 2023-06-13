Lawyers presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of strangling his wife.
Allen Turk, 53, is on trial for the felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of his wife in 2021. Bill Satterberg represented Turk, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.
Ralph told the jury in her opening statement that Turk's wife wanted to leave the marriage and started putting money aside in order to do so. She said that Turk became suspicious when he noticed his wife hadn't put as much money in their back account as he thought she should have. Ralph said the couple argued on Oct. 14, 2021, and the woman retreated into the bathroom.
Ralph said that when Turk heard his wife talking on the phone, he pushed his way in and took her phone. The woman said he put his hand around her neck. She slapped him, Ralph said, and he put his second hand around the wife's neck and impacted her breathing. Eventually, the woman said she was going to call 911, and the Turk gave her phone back.
Satterberg said that the case belongs in divorce court, not criminal court. "There are advantages to be gained through criminal prosecution and that's "[the woman's] intent this morning," he said.
Satterberg said that the couple was committed to communicating and had the passwords to each other's phones. He said that Turk noticed in October 2021 that his wife deposited less money into their shared bank account than normal. He said Turk was concerned about their finances and tried to talk to his wife about it on Oct. 14, 2021. Satterberg said that the woman told Turk, "I'm not playing this game anymore," and went into the bathroom, turned on music, and talked on the phone in Spanish. Turk decided he needed to look at her phone so he opened the door. The woman told him to get out and he took her phone.
Satterberg said that the woman began hitting Turk as hard as she could. "He puts his hand on her collarbone area and pushes her back into the bathroom," Satterberg said. The woman told Turk that she was going to call 911 and Turk handed her the phone. He said that Turk never hit his wife, while she struck him three or four times as hard as she could.
Satterberg said that strangulation is serious, but there was no injuries that showed strangulation occurred.
"[Turk] was acting in self-defense," Satterberg said.
The trial continues Wednesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.