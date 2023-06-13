In court

Comstock

Comstock

 Comstock

Lawyers presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of strangling his wife.

Allen Turk, 53, is on trial for the felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of his wife in 2021. Bill Satterberg represented Turk, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.