Lawyers presented opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend in 2019.
Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defender Gary Soberay and Assistant Public Defender Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
Schmitt told the jury in her opening statement that the woman escaped death on Aug. 31, 2019. Schmitt said the woman’s boyfriend, Everett, came to her house, the two got into a fight, and he strangled her outside her home. Everett took the woman’s keys, and the two drove away in her car. Schmitt said Everett again assaulted the woman while he was driving. The woman got out of the car and ran way.
”As she gets out of the car, Everett pursues her and pulls her back into the car, and the assault continues,” Schmitt said.
She said that Everett strangled her at least twice in the car, and when she got out of the car a second time, Everett proceeded to chase her. “[The woman] thought she was going to die,” Schmitt said. The prosecutor said that the woman was covered in bruises, scrapes, marks and scratches.
Risoleo told the jury that this incident was a fight — not an attempted murder, kidnapping or assault.
“It was a fight between a girlfriend and a boyfriend,” Risoleo said. “It was a fight that had been simmering for a long time, but that’s all it was.”
Risoleo said that Everett and the woman got into an argument over their relationship and it escalated into a fight. She said the two fought in the woman’s yard and stopped when a neighbor yelled at them to stop fighting. Risoleo said that Everett wanted to stay, but the woman wanted to leave and got into the car voluntarily. The woman saw texts on Everett’s phone to other women, got angry, and started hitting Everett as he was driving.
“He’s using force back because he’s driving,” Risoleo said.
Risoleo said that Everett pulled off the busy road and the woman got out of the car and started running. She said Everett brought the woman her keys and walked off to find his phone.
The woman testified Tuesday that she and Everett dated for around two years and had a rocky relationship. She said that they were separated at the time of the incident.
She told the jury that Everett came over to her 25th Avenue home on Aug. 31, 2019, and seemed agitated. She said that she and Everett got into an argument and it escalated. Everett demanded her keys and dumped her bag on the ground. “He threw me to the ground and began to stomp on me and choked me and yanked me by my hair across the yard,” she testified.
The woman said Everett told her to get into the car and that he hit her with his fists and elbows while he was driving. She testified that she jumped out of the car.
“I didn’t want to keep getting beat up on,” she said. She said that Everett strangled her again and slammed her head against the car before forcing her back in the car.
The woman testified that Everett said “You’re done,” and “I’m going to kill you.” She said that she was worried Everett was going to kill her.
“I tried to pull the car off the road,” the woman told the jury. “I kicked the gear out of shift and yanked the steering wheel.”
The woman told the jury, “after yanking the car off the road, I went into survival mode and just tried to get away ...” She said she kicked, scratched and hit at Everett to defend herself. She said they were distracted when a car drove by them so she ran out of the car.
Everett pleaded guilty in March 2011 to second-degree murder and accepted an 11-year jail sentence. Johnson Griffin, 55, was found dead in his apartment on the top floor of the Northward Building on June 27, 2011, killed by blunt force trauma. According to the case brought forward by prosecutors, Everett, an acquaintance, gave him a fatal beating four days earlier after Griffin accused Everett of stealing alcohol.
