In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

Lawyers presented opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend in 2019.

Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.