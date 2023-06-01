Lawyers presented their opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of stabbing his brother at their downtown Fairbanks home in January 2019.
23-year-old Dustin Charley is on trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of his 29-year-old brother, Jonathan Titus, at their Seventh Avenue apartment on Jan. 7, 2019.
Assistant public defenders Erin Bartenstein and Gary Soberay represented Charley, and assistant district attorneys Shaun Lucas and Katy Mason represented the state.
Lucas told the jury in his opening statement that Charley stabbed his brother in the chest between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2019. Lucas said Charley was woken up around 5 a.m. by Titus who was yelling and demanding that Charley make him a drink. Charley was woken up two more times by Titus that morning, Lucas said. Once, when Titus banged on Charley’s door and then the two men fought with their fists, and again when Titus tried to push in the bedroom door. Lucas told the jury that Charley grabbed a knife and plunged the knife into Titus’ chest, recklessly causing the death of his brother.
Bartenstein said that much of what happened on the morning of Jan. 7, 2019 was not in dispute. She said that Charley lived with his brother and grandmother in a small one-bedroom apartment. Charley was worried for the safety of himself and his elderly grandmother. She said that Charley feared for his life, so he closed his eyes and stuck out his arm while holding a small cutting knife. Titus dropped to his knees and Charley called 911.
“Jonathan was Dustin’s big brother. He was supposed to be his protector, but on January 7, 2019, he was a predator,” Bartenstein said. “[Titus] was drunk, he was angry, and he was dangerous.”
Jessie Beyer, a 911 dispatcher in 2019, testified that she received a 911 call from Charley around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2019. In the 911 call, Charley told Beyer, “I stabbed my brother.” He told Beyer that his brother was drunk and threatening to kill himself and his grandmother.
Former FPD Lieutenant Peyton Merideth testified that he responded to a “hot call,” or a serious crime in progress, at MLH Manor that morning. He said that he opened the door to the apartment and was met by an individual, later identified as Charley, at the door. Merideth testified that he told the man to come out of the apartment, and when the man was slow to do so, Merideth grabbed him and handcuffed him. Inside the apartment, they saw a man laying on his back who looked like he’d been stabbed in the chest and an elderly woman in a bedroom, he said.
FPD Officer Christian Pergande testified that he responded to the Seventh Avenue apartment on Jan. 7, 2019. He told the jury that he located a fishing knife in the apartment’s bedroom with what appeared to be blood on the three-inch blade.
FPD Detective Andrew Adams told the jury that he investigated the scene of the stabbing on the day of the incident. He said that he saw splatter on the bedroom door that could be blood and damage to the bedroom door that appeared to be from a fist.
