Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a former National Guard member accused of sexually assaulting his incapacitated ex-girlfriend.
Allan Michael Brooks, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault in connection to the incident that is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27, 2020, inside the victim’s home.
The prosecution intends to argue that the victim was incapacitated and unconscious when the sexual assault occurred. The defense will counter that Brooks and the victim were having consensual sex. When Brooks noticed the victim became unconscious, he immediately stopped the act.
Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail gave the state’s opening argument, saying evidence would prove that Brooks admitted to raping the victim multiple times after the alleged incident occurred.
“I know what that was, that was rape,” Brooks told the victim in an audio recording played for the jury.
Crail said that Brooks called his parents before leaving the victim’s home and told them that he believed he had raped the victim. She added that the victim had Brooks’ DNA on her genitals when she was examined at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Attorney Frank Spaulding gave his opening statement for the defense, saying that Brooks admitted to the sexual assault only because he did not understand what constituted rape in the state of Alaska and was prompted by the victim to say that he raped her.
Spaulding said there are inconsistencies with the timeline of injuries reported by the victim and urged the jury to “pay attention to all the evidence.”
The victim testified that she allowed Brooks to come to her home on Feb. 27 to visit their baby. She explained that after taking NyQuil and CBD oil to ease pain from an unrelated medical procedure, the victim fell asleep on the couch. The victim was asleep on her stomach when she awoke after feeling Brooks inside her, something that she recalled days after the alleged incident occurred. Brooks told her that they needed to go to the store and purchase Plan B to prevent unwanted pregnancy.
“I was traumatized,” she said.
The following morning, the victim underwent a sexual assault forensic exam at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Spaulding argued that one of the injuries sustained by the victim is consistent with constipation and did not necessarily prove that she was sexually assaulted by Brooks.
The victim will continue her testimony today. The trial is expected to continue through the week before Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.
Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582, lclifford@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.