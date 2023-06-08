Lawyers presented opening arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2021.
Benjamin George Joseph Plumley, 39, is on trial for felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Amy Welch represented Plumley, and Assistant District Attorney Wendy Schrank represented the state.
Schrank told the jury in her opening statement that the girl lived with a male who was known to her at the time of the incident. She said that the girl and Plumley watched TV in his room on the night of Aug. 12, 2021, and fell asleep. Schrank said that the girl woke up around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 13, and Plumley was on top of her and reaching into her waistband.
Schrank said that she expects the jury will hear different explanations as to why Plumley would be reaching under her waistband. “At the end of the day, there is no excuse for that,” Schrank said.
Welch told the jury, “This is a case that’s really about the length a teenage girl will go to get what she wants.” She said that the girl attempts to manipulate and lie to those around her. “An accusation is not the same thing as guilt,” Welch said.
The alleged victim testified that she was 17 years old at the time of the incident and that she was watching a movie with Plumley in his bed when they fell asleep.
“I woke up at 3:30 a.m. to Plumley straddled across my hips,” she said. “He was sitting there with his hands in the waistband of the yoga pants I was wearing at the time and I could feel the waistband sliding down.”
She said she immediately left the bedroom and reported the incident to Alaska State Troopers later that day.
The state played a recording of a phone call obtained through a glass warrant between the girl and Plumley on Aug. 15, 2021. In the phone call, the girl asked Plumley what he did and what he was planning that night. He told her that he was mostly asleep and if he was awake he would have never have tried to do something sexual with her. He told her that he doesn’t have sexual thoughts about her and is clueless how the incident happened. “At that moment, yes, I was planning on touching you in a sexual manner,” he said.
The trial will continue Thursday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
