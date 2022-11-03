A winter weather advisory is in effect for a huge swath of Eastern and Interior Alaska with three to seven inches of snow in the forecast — more in the Alaska Range. 

All of the major highways in Alaska's Interior are showing blowing snow and ice patches with fair-to-difficult traveling conditions, especially the Alaska Highway near Tok, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

