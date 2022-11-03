A winter weather advisory is in effect for a huge swath of Eastern and Interior Alaska with three to seven inches of snow in the forecast — more in the Alaska Range.
All of the major highways in Alaska's Interior are showing blowing snow and ice patches with fair-to-difficult traveling conditions, especially the Alaska Highway near Tok, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The winter weather advisory urges travelers to use caution. Winds overnight will cause blowing and drifting snow through Friday morning.
“Snow will continue through Friday morning, then taper off Friday afternoon,” the advisory reads.
Forecasters are predicting up to seven inches of snow in the southern and eastern side of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and beyond, including North Pole, Eielson Air Force Base and Delta Junction.
In the eastern Alaska Range, including Black Rapids and Donnelly Dome, accumulations of up to 11 inches are in the forecast.
Fairbanks can expect up for four inches of snow.
“It’s usually heavier snow down in the Alaska Range and from Delta Junction east,” said Jim Brader, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The storm advisory covers a huge swath of Alaska from Northway to Tanana to Coldfoot to the Canada border and expires at 10 a.m. on Friday for parts north of Fairbanks, near the Brooks Range, and at noon in most other areas.
The precipitation is coming courtesy of a typical weather system from the Gulf of Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall as measured at the Fairbanks International Airport is so far below average, Brader said. The weather service was measuring 5.4 inches of snowfall in Fairbanks as of around lunchtime on Thursday. Eleven inches is the average. Last winter also started out with below-average snowfall.
“We are at half of what we would normally get for snowfall,” Brader said.
Temperatures in Fairbanks are expected to drop down into the single digits below zero over the weekend.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.