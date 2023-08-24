Public comment on the Alaska Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) has received numerous comments from residents, organizations and the state’s two metropolitan planning organizations.
The STIP serves as DOT’s multi-year statewide transportation planning document, including which highway/roadway, Alaska Marine Highway System and airports will be funded year by year. The current draft STIP covers projects from 2024 to 2027, but also includes information on items running through 2030.
The STIP undergoes a lengthy public comment period, which closes Sept. 1, before DOT reviews it, makes adjustments and final changes.
Both the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning and the Anchorage Metropolitan Area Transportation Solutions have lodged concerns over the draft STIP document.
With FAST Planning, which handles transportation project planning and funding for major Fairbanks and North Pole projects, there are concerns over inadequate notice about a local project and adding two bridge projects without input from FAST Planning.
The two bridges are the $12.8 million Steese Highway Mile 5 (slated to start in 2024) and the $31 million northbound Chena bridge on Richardson Highway Mile 346 (scheduled for 2025).
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said Wednesday the Federal Highway Administration mandates that projects within an MPO’s boundaries must be included in its own plans before it can be added to the STIP. DOT has two ways to remedy the situation.
“The [FHWA] is asking the state to either remove the bridges or ask FAST Planning for an amendment to our plans to include them,” Fox said.
FAST Planning’s draft comments note that the MPO did not learn about the projects until DOT announced them in a press release.
At the time, FAST Planing was finalizing its transportation improvement and metropolitan planning documents, an 18-month process.
“Throughout this process Alaska DOT&PF staff did not mention the existence of these two projects or request they be added to our MTP and TIP,” the FAST Planning comment states.
Two state representatives sit on the FAST Planning policy board. Fox noted DOT did not provide a call to action for FAST Planning to amend its plans.
Fox said adding the two bridges to planning documents have complications.
“Those projects are linked to the discussion of the overall Kinross ore trucking issue,” Fox said. “If we do an amendment, it will become very controversial and our community will have to provide input on the addition.”
Starting in summer 2024, Black Gold Transport will start hauling ore from Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox. The transport plan calls for using 95-foot-long, 165,000-pound trucks, up to 30 times per day; empty trucks will head back on a similar schedule.
Fox said adding projects to an existing document takes anywhere from three to six months, including a 30-day public comment period and various meetings.
DOT identified the Richardson and Steese bridges as ones that need to be replaced due to their age.
In addition, during a July 26 advisory committee meeting for an action plan on the Alaska/Richardson/Steese corridor, DOT’s top bridge engineer identified the Chena Bridge as a concern when it comes to the trucks’ weight.
On Aug. 3, DOT engineers said Kinross had agreed to reduce weight load by 1% to accommodate concerns.
FAST Planning also questioned whether Chena Bridge needs to be replaced if a 1% weight reduction solves load weight concerns.
“If not, the $31 million set aside for this project could potentially be used for other freight needs statewide,” the FAST Planning document states.
In total DOT plans to replace six bridges on the corridor over several years, something FAST Planning supports but questions the lack of input from the corridor action plan’s advisory committee.
The six bridges total $267.5 million spread over several years.
AMATS, the Anchorage MPO, said four state projects in its boundaries failed to be included in local planning documents when announced.
Those projects include a Seward Highway reconstruction project, a Port of Alaska access road, and two Glenn Highway projects.
Questions came up during a joint legislative transportation committee meeting in Anchorage Tuesday, when state lawmakers met to discuss the STIP.
Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith acknowledged that “a few projects” failed to make it onto MPO planning documents.
“This was a mismatch of timing and sequencing that we’re working to correct if that’s what the MPO are supporting,” Keith said. “So we’re having those conversations and they are ongoing.”
She added DOT appreciates its partnerships with FAST Planning and AMATS.
Engagement concerns
Fox said FAST Planning’s other major concern are a lack of “targeted outreach efforts to engage interested parties.”
“This statewide funding plan I believe is the most important planning document and they did not do a good job of adverting its availability,” Fox said. He added he attended an Aug. 9 open house on the STIP and “not a single person of the public showed.”
“DOT could have done a better job of advertising it and making all Alaskans aware of it, while doing a roadshow tour to rural communities to gather input on those needs,” Fox said.
Both FAST Planning and AMATS addressed other concerns, including several projects missing documents, apparent inconsistencies in project costs, a lack of information on how new projects are selected and no information on how federal funding will be calculated for local projects as the Mat-Su Borough stands up a new MPO.
DOT seeks public comment extension
Sen. James Kaufman (R-Anchorage), who chairs the senate transportation committee addressed the issue, addressed transparency during Tuesday’s legislative hearing.
“Some of the biggest questions we receive from constituents regarding DOT is ‘What the heck are they doing, why are they doing it and why didn’t we know about it,’” said Sen. James Kaufman. “The big picture I have is the front end engagement … from my background, we would have concept development, you would be coordinating with the stakeholders appropriate at that concept development time and then as you are progressing, using a weighted scoring system to judge projects in the hopper.”
Anderson, the DOT commissioner, told lawmakers on Tuesday that DOT will ask the Federal Highway Administration for a 180-day extension on the public comment period.
“We may need a little more time because of the volume of comments, and if that is needed, we will do that,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure that we fully vet these comments because this is a very important public process.”
A federal extension, however, requires agreements from both FAST Planning and AMATS.
Fox on Wednesday said FAST Planning will sign off on the extension.
“We have put our letter on the board, now they are just waiting to see if Anchorage will do the same,” he said.
For more information on the State Transportation Improvement Program, visit dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/cip/stip.