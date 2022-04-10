Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning is the latest group expressing interest in a dedicated transportation plan for Kinross Alaska’s eventual mining operations near Tetlin.
Pending final approval or changes by the group’s policy board, a list of recommendations will be sent to an advisory committee to be established by the Alaska Department of Transportation.
“The ultimate goal of this letter is to answer questions raised by the community over the past few months about the trucking plan and create a publicly acceptable document with a more thorough analysis of what the impacts will be,” Jackson Fox said at a Wednesday technical committee meeting. Fox is executive director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, or FAST Planning.
Kinross Alaska plans to start gold mining operations for the Manh Choh mine near the Native Village of Tetlin in late 2023. It could operate as long as five years. Ore would be trucked 247 miles on public highways between Tok and Kinross Fort Knox, north of Fairbanks, to be processed.
However, the operation has drawn concerns from residents and advocacy groups, including the number of trucks, impacts to safety, traffic flow, road infrastructure and increased air pollution.
Fox told the committee the letter was drafted at the direction of the policy board, based on public comment.
“This recommended study would be limited to the Fairbanks/North Pole area and not outside our boundaries,” Fox said.
Recommendations
FAST Planning’s letter focuses on seven key questions and answers they would like included in any study.
The letter strongly recommends that information on why trucking would be preferred over an onsite mill in Tetlin as well as why other alternative methods of transportation proposed by the public were not considered. The plan also asks for information on how the urban transit route was selected and the criteria used for selecting a preferred route, such as legal road limits, road and bridge conditions, traffic safety and volumes.
The letter places a strong emphasis on requiring national and regional case studies about potential safety impacts.
Strong public support
According to Fox, FAST Planning’s proposed study received strong community support. Nearly 50 people sent in written testimony between Monday and Wednesday after the draft letter was posted.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Fairbanks resident and former borough mayor Luke Hopkins voiced his support for the letter.
“I think this proposal gives valuable information with updates through the items on it,” Hopkins said.
He asked that DOT not be the lead agency on the effort, adding that FAST Planning is best suited to take testimony and concerns within the North Pole/Fairbanks area.
“I think it’s best kept at the local level for input and guidance,” Hopkins said.
Duplicated effort?
Fox said FAST Planning initially asked Kinross Alaska to sponsor the study. Kinross declined but said it would be willing to participate in it after it selects its trucking contractor.
An alternative proposed in the letter indicated that the questions could be folded into DOT’s overall study along the entire 247-mile route.
DOT launched its own initiative in March and will hire a consultant to conduct the independent study. The contractor will coordinate the advisory committee, with DOT participating as a member agency, along with other community, advocacy and business stakeholders.
Committee members said the letter should be addressed to the DOT committee instead of directly to Kinross Alaska or funding a study independent of DOT.
“I’m personally cautious about spending FAST funds when DOT is already pursuing a corridor analysis,” committee member Judy Chapman said. “There is room in the state study to include all the things as it goes through the Fairbanks corridor.”
The committee agreed to recommend the letter be addressed to the DOT advisory group. The FAST planning policy board will make the final decision at its April 20 meeting.