Fire crews worked Saturday to extinguish a blaze at the Farmers Loop West Transfer Site which erupted after piles of refuse were loaded into a garbage canister.
Units from the University Fire Department and city of Fairbanks responded to the fire, which started in a garbage canister in the middle of the transfer site.
An employee of Alaska Waste said workers were arranging dumpsters and placed a dumpster in the middle of the transfer site while another was moved into place. A borough employee cleaning up the site that contains reusable items put a load of garbage into the container, and shortly after, the Alaska Waste employee noticed it was ablaze. The employee tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher and called authorities when it wouldn’t stop, he said.
No injuries were reported but the blaze and smoke drew onlookers and the curious. A woman who pulled up to take photos quipped, “If that’s not a sign of the times — a real, live dumpster fire.”