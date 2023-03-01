Fairbanks North Star Borough Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright provided an update Monday night to the trails advisory commission on the status of a recreational trails plan revisions.
“We kind of expected it to get postponed but didn’t know what the rationale was going to be exactly,” Wright said. “There were a bunch of different angles some assembly members were trying to take.”
The assembly on Thursday, in a 5-4 vote, ended up sending the trails plan to the borough platting board for additional requests made by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson.
Wilson’s request was for borough staff and the platting board to produce a map “for the sole purpose of showing property lines and roadways so landowners can identify any impacted parcels they own.”
She also requested at least three alternative ways “that can show Category A and B trails connecting without forcing landowners to give up their property in the platting process.”
Wright said the process will likely involve updates and public hearing in May. Any updates will need to be sent back to the Assembly by June 8.
“It is a little unclear what they are supposed to produce that isn’t already in the plan,” Wright said. “The plan recommends why that while we should keep a Title 17 requirement [for trail easements], our primary means for dealing with private property should be more proactive prior to any subdivision.”
Wright added those acquiring trail access on a cooperative basis for trail easements not undergoing subdivision. Those options range from land leases, purchase or exchange or a volunteer grant or gift of the easement.
“Those should be the primary means for proactively acquiring trail easements,” Wright said. “If none of those work, then trail alignment will have be pursued.”
He added maps already detail roadways.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to sit down with this assembly member and understand what’s needed there and what’s being asked for,” Wright said. “We’ll work with the mayor’s office, assembly and platting board to come up with something.”
Wright called it unfortunate to “have it delayed, especially with some ambiguity still lingering on those requests.”
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly, the trails commission’s assembly liaison, encouraged Writght’s staff and the commission “to hang in there.”
“You guys have done a fantastic job so far,” Kelly said. She added she had faith the trails office could develop three alternatives Wilson requested.
“You could list what you have already in the trails plan because I’m 99% sure people who are opposed to the trail plan have not read it,” Kelly said. “But delaying it as much as possible might be the best way to go with the assembly we have.”
Leslie Kitchin, the commission chair, agreed with Kelly’s assessment to wait, but posed the question about what will happen once the trail plan returns to the assembly.
“I’m wondering what this will add to the information they need or want,” Kitchin said.
Commissioner Max Plichta said the delayed adoption was disappointing, but added “I’d rather see it delayed than outright voted down.”
“It would encourage the [trails advisory committee] and any members of the public to continue to voice your support for the trail plan,” Plichta said.
Wright added an assmebly member submitted a memo asking about the legality requiring easement dedications.
Wilson, the assembly member, drafted a brief memo requesting an outside attorney for “an opinion on whether a second class borough can use the platting process to mandate a dedicated easement while subdividing.”
“Our lawyers had provided some really great information clarifying where those powers come from a for a second-class borough,” Wright said.
The draft plan comes after more than two years of stakeholder input, workshops and advisory trail input, along with feedback by at least one borough commission.
The original plan was adopted in 1985 and has seen only a few updates since its creation.
The new plan serves as a roadmap to identify, preserve and protect trail corridors; categorizes and identifies their uses; and calls for trail dedication policies to protect and maintain them. It also identifies several future trails, recommendations and adjustments in order to balance access and property right protections.
The trails plan update also indicates which trails are Category A, B and C trails. Borough code defines a Category A trail as having a regional or statewide significance, Category B trails are those with community-wide significance and are managed by the borough. Category C defines recreational trails that have a neighborhood significance.
The assembly on Thursday adopted amendments proposed by Mayor Bryce Ward as well, including removing the Aces Lakes Connector trail and realigning part of a trail near West Isberg Road. A third amendment clarified the borough’s intent to not use eminent domain to secure future trail easements.