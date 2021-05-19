A trail of trail vehicles and workers paraded in front of the governor’s mansion and the Legislature Tuesday afternoon to promote a proposed trails workforce development program.
The event, organized by Trail Build Alaska, called upon Gov. Mike Dunleavy to put $12 million in federal stimulus funds toward a trail worker training and employment program.
The goal of the parade is to hold a visible event to “show the governor that we have support and to ask for his support,” said Ryan O’Shaughnessy, executive director of Trail Mix. He explained that many Alaskans are out of work and have time but very few have the skills necessary to lead trail crews. Moreover, O’Shaughnessy pointed out, building trails in Alaska is particularly difficult for reasons such as permafrost and drainages.
A trail workforce development program “is a great solution to the problem,” O’Shaughnessy said.
The program would put Alaskans back to work by teaching them how to construct outdoor infrastructure. The improved trail access to parks and public lands would in turn attract visitors, boosting a tourist economy hit hard by the lack of a cruise ship season. Trails are important for communities, O’Shaughnessy said and “investing in Alaska’s workforce to solve Alaska’s problems is the right thing to do.”
Trail Mix is proposing a continuation of a 2020 trail workforce development program started in Juneau, Sitka and Anchorage using CARES Act funds. Building upon the success of the program, Trail Mix is seeking to expand it throughout the state using a portion of the $1 billion Alaska received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
