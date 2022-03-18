The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board threw in its support Wednesday for a concept to develop a trail connecting Creamer’s Field on College Road to the Birch Hill Recreation Area west of the Steese Highway.
Jackson Fox, executive director for FAST Planning, said the idea remains a concept at the moment. But if pushes beyond concept, he said a “well‐developed and comprehensively managed trail system will benefit residents and visitors alike by providing enhanced opportunity for outdoor recreation and continuity and connection between the two trail systems which are currently separated.”
The idea would feed into a major reconstruction of the Johansen/Steese Expressway intersection being planned by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning a new office facility, interpretive center and recreational access point near the Johansen/Steese Expressway intersection, Jackson added.
“A bigger idea has been brought up by residents of our community that it would be nice to have a complete connection up to the Birch Hill area,” Fox said. “There are still some details to be hashed out.”
He said some challenges exist, such as crossing the Steese Highway north of the Johansen Expressway.
“Some of the groups are working with DOT to find the best location for that crossing, whether it’s a pedestrian tunnel or overpass, or coordinated with the planned intersection improvements at the Steese/Johnasen interchange,” Fox said.
The resolution of support from FAST comes without any “specificity on how the (trail) connection can be made.”
If a crossing site can be identified, Fox said a general connector route would conceptually run along the east side of the Steese Highway heading north, and tie into Birch Hill’s bicycle connector path.
“Much of that network is already built out, but this would be a new connection,” Fox said.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly already provided its support in 2021. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the Nordic Ski Club have also provided letters of support, Jackson said.
The Fairbanks City Council approved a similar resolution at its Monday meeting, specifically endorsing an underpass and encouraging “collaboration between government agencies to determine the appropriate location of the trail improvements.”
“This is a multi-year plan and something that is going to take many years to plan,” Councilmember Aaron Gibson at Monday’s council meeting said. “But this idea presents a lot of great opportunities.”